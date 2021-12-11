Pro Football Challenge

Local seniors shine, South defeats North team, 20-17 in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – 88 of the state’s best high school football players spent the week in Myrtle Beach in preparation for Saturday’s annual North & South All-Star Game. On Saturday, a number of our local stars shined to help the South team win, 20-17.

Myrtle Beach senior quarterback Ryan Burger went 16 for 21 with 159 yards and 2 touchdowns. Conway senior Carlton Terry Junior had a game best 9 catches for 96 yards and a score. He was named the South team offensive MVP. Myrtle Beach senior wide receiver Adam Randall had 53 yards and a score.

Dillon’s Nemo Squire totaled 28 yards on the ground and receiving. Carolina Forest’s Luke Janack punted 5 times and averaged nearly 43 yards per boot.

