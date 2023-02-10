AYNOR, S.C. (WBTW) — ON Wednesday, Aynor’s wrestling team became back-to-back lower state champions in a win over Gilbert High School. The head wrestling coach for Aynor said he contributes this season’s success to the success that they had in previous seasons.

“I believe our success comes from experience from the last couple of juniors and seniors,” Billy Jones, Aynor’s head wrestling coach said. “They have been there throughout the playoffs, and they just know what it takes to win.”

On Saturday, the Blue Jackets will battle for a state championship at Dreher High School and will face West Oak High School.

“Our mindset going into tomorrow is we need to eliminate bonus points,” Jones said. “What I mean by that is we don’t need to give up pins when we’re not going to win. Simple things like that plays a factor into overall score. That’s our mindset right now is to put us in a situation where we can be competitive going into the finals.”

While the team has delt with success all season long, that didn’t come without having to overcome some of their own obstacles.

“We’ve has some injury that we’ve had to overcome this season,” Jones said. “We have a returning senior that tore his ACL so we had to overcome that. He was a state placer last year, and then we’ve lost a couple other starters for different reasons. We’ve had to overcome that and train our young guys to be competitive so we can still be competitive and make it back to states.”

Throughout all the team’s success, it’s the family culture that motivates the Aynor wrestlers for more.

“One of the things that we always break it down to is family,” Emmanuel Deas, an Aynor Wrestler said. “That’s really how we feel with each other, especially this year and the last couple of years. It gives you more energy, it makes you want to wrestle harder because it’s like ‘I don’t want to let the family down.'”

Winning the state championship for Deas would mean he gets to see all his hard work pay off.

“It would probably mean the world to me,” Deas said. “I worked from last year, my goal was not to just win individual but do whatever I can to help the team win as well. I want to walk out here with two rings on my hand.”