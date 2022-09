Florence, SC (WBTW) – This is a historic week for the WBTW Blitz Pee Dee Player of the Week. For the first time in award history, a female was named the recipient. West Florence kicker Sarah Cashin, cashed in on the weekly honor. Cashin hit 6 out of her 8 extra point attempts, as West Florence beat Socastee, 54-13.Cashin is a sophomore, who also on the Knights girls’ soccer team.

West Florence (3-0) will travel to Dreher on Friday night at 7:30pm