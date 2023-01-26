MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Carolina Forest girls are ranked 10th this week in the class 5-A rankings.

The Panthers have won five straight games with some of those coming down straight to the wire.

Head Coach for the Panthers, Stacy Hughes said it’s been their defense that has helped them become so successful.

“Our defense has been kind of key all year,” Hughes said. “It’s real scrappy and turns up the pressure when we needed it. It turned into some offensive production at critical times, so it’s helped us get by in those tight games.”

On Carolina Forest’s roster, they only have two seniors and have a handful of freshmen starting.

Where some might see having a young team as a disadvantage, the players find the benefits in it.

“For us being young, were athletic and we move a lot,” Miracle McLean said. “Our energy is up, so we talk more.”

McLean is currently leading the team in scoring.

“Everyone be ready for us because we’re coming,” McLean added.

The Panthers will host Conway on Friday at 6 p.m.



