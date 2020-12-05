Coastal Carolina alum on Chants’ first football team gets College GameDay tailgate of a lifetime

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) – As college football’s biggest show focuses on Coastal Carolina University on Saturday, one Conway man already had a game day experience he’ll never forget on Friday.

When the sun rises, football fans across the country will be watching the stage above one of the end zones at Brooks Stadium. ESPN’s College GameDay will broadcast live before the huge game between the Associated Press No. 14 Coastal Carolina Chanticleers and the No. 8 BYU Cougars. Coastal is 18th in the College Football Playoff rankings, while BYU is 13th.

Almost any college football fan knows the GameDay theme song, which is “Comin’ To Your City” by Big & Rich, but for Travis Dannelly, the sport’s biggest show was coming to his house.

“We had to keep it a big, big, big secret!” said Dannelly. “I couldn’t even text my own brother, who lives in Alabama, and say College GameDay is coming to our home.”

Dannelly was chosen for College GameDay’s “super fan” experience and he first found out Monday evening. The Home Depot-sponsored experience was designed as a safe way to tailgate during the COVID-19 pandemic, since thousands of fans typically pack into stadiums, campuses, parking lots or downtown areas for GameDay. The GameDay bus is even parked in front of his house overnight, where he’ll watch and be on the show in the morning.

ESPN crews filmed Friday afternoon at Dannelly’s house, where there was a grill display and an impressively catered tailgate, including a pizza in the shape of South Carolina.

“We’ve had fans throughout the entire day come here to take pictures with the bus, take pictures with Chauncey (CCU’s mascot), take pictures with Maddox, who’s the rooster, the cheerleaders.”

Travis’s daughter Addison especially enjoyed seeing the live chanticleer.

“My brother’s named Maddox and now my brother thinks they’re related or something,” she said. “That was fun, too. I like that!”

Dannelly’s not just a super fan. He’s an original Chanticleer.

The Carolina Forest High School graduate was a wide receiver and punt returner for four years, starting in CCU’s first season in 2003.

“We practiced from Conway High School to Myrtle Beach High School and we were on driving ranges,” said Dannelly.

From running routes wherever they could find space to the biggest national platform, Dannelly says a win Saturday would create the biggest possible dreams for Coastal.

“If we go to a New Year’s Six bowl, not only do we represent this community that is Horry County, we represent the state of South Carolina,” he said. “Chants up!”

Dannelly will also be featured in a segment on College GameDay, which airs from 9 a.m. to noon on ESPN. He and his family will be among the lucky 5,000 people inside the stadium for the game.

The Chants and Cougars will kick off at 5:30 p.m. on ESPNU.