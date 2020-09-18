Coastal Carolina prepares to welcome limited fans into football stadium during coronavirus pandemic

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) – FBS college football is returning to South Carolina this weekend and despite the coronavirus pandemic, some fans will be allowed into the two stadiums.

Clemson University is hosting The Citadel on Saturday at 4 p.m. Coastal Carolina University will host Campbell University on Friday at 7:30 p.m. CCU’s game will be on ESPN and it’s the team’s second-straight nationally televised game.

The Chanticleers are not only looking for a win, but also a safe evening for everyone at Brooks Stadium.

“This college football season is [more] different than any other,” said CCU athletic director Matt Hogue.

Coastal’s year that was delayed by the coronavirus pandemic started Saturday with a 38-23 win at Kansas of the Big 12 Conference. The game was on Fox Sports 1 and was CCU’s second win against the Jayhawks. Coastal also won 12-7 at Kansas last September.

The Chants’ first game of this season in Conway will only have about 3,500 fans in a 21,000-seat stadium. There are 5,000 people allowed at Brooks Stadium, but that number includes players, coaches, referees and staff. CCU’s website has a full list of the COVID-19 protocols in place for Friday’s game.

All fans must wear masks, tickets are sold in two- or four-person pods and the first two rows will be empty for extra space needed from the benches.

“We’ve set up our stadium to be able to follow those protocols, our parking lots and we need our fans to just follow those requirements,” said Hogue. “If they do that, we believe we can have a great environment for football and have a safe environment as well.”

A couple pregame traditions like the “Chant Walk” into the stadium also won’t happen because of COVID-19 precautions.

“If you are parked at your car, you’re hanging out with a couple family members or friends and you’re eating or drinking, that’s all you can do,” Hogue said. “You can’t have a tent. You can’t create a tailgating location.”

CCU and Tidelands Health teamed up for free testing for the athletic department, and Hogue says Coastal has kept players safe.

“We’ve had protocols set forth by the Sun Belt’s COVID-19 panel going back to April, when they began putting things together,” he said. “Then, the NCAA allowed activity to resume in June.”

Campbell is the first of six home games for Coastal and Friday will kick off the trial run of the Chanticleers’ COVID-19 era of football.

“We understand that there are games that have been postponed or canceled throughout the season,” Hogue said. “Those are things that can always come up and become a problem, so we have to be prepared for everything.”

Coastal students will get 1,500 free tickets for Friday night’s game.