Coastal Carolina QB Grayson McCall returning for 2022 season

Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall (10) looks to throw against Liberty during the first half of the Cure Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Matt Stamey)

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) – Coastal Carolina University redshirt sophomore quarterback Grayson McCall announced on social media Tuesday that he will return to Conway to play for the Chanticleers in 2022.

Here is his full statement:

“Teal Nation, What an unbelievable two years it has been for this football program & university. I am so incredibly blessed to have had the opportunity to be apart of such a historic run in Coastal football history. A two-star quarterback from Indian Trail, North Carolina with just a few offers. Was welcomed here with wide open arms & I am forever grateful for that. The first day I stepped on campus I knew this was my home. To the fans that have helped paint this nation teal, none of this would have been possible without you guys. The support is unmatched & is always so appreciated. From the bottom of my heart, thank you. With much speculation going on all across the country, I felt you guys should be the first to hear the truth from me. I am coming back to play another year of college football AND IT WILL BE IN CONWAY, SOUTH CAROLINA. When I say I piss teal, I mean it. One last ride baby! Let’s do it! Chants forever” Grayson McCall, CCU quarterback

Earlier this month, McCall repeated as Sun Belt Player of the Year.

Last month, McCall returned from injury and tied the school record for most passing touchdowns in a game, with five.