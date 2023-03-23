DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — Darlington Raceway signed an NIL (name, image and likeness) deal with Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall, according to a news release on Thursday.

The signing marks the second year in a row McCall will partner with the raceway. In 2022, McCall became the first student-athlete to partner with a NASCAR track under the NCAA’s new NIL regulations.

“Nobody embodies the ‘too tough to tame’ spirit of our track like Grayson McCall,” Darlington Raceway President Kerry Tharp said. “We look forward to continuing this impactful relationship this year and cheering him on in all his endeavors.”

Under his new deal, McCall will continue to promote events at Darlington Raceway, including the Official Throwback Weekend of NASCAR May 12-14. That weekend will culminate in the Goodyear 400 and the celebration of NASCAR’s 75 greatest drivers of all-time.

The racetrack said McCall will also have an active presence on the track’s digital platforms, as well as being featured in some of the track’s marketing campaigns while promoting NASCAR and Darlington on his own social channels.

“This year is a special one for me, and continuing my partnership with my friends at Darlington Raceway during NASCAR’s 75th anniversary is a step towards fulfilling the legacy I want to leave here and solidifying the brand I’m working to build,” McCall said. “Their support of the [Chanticleers] has been great, and I can’t wait to get back on the track!”

McCall is a native of Indian Trail, North Carolina. He is currently a senior at Coastal Carolina, where he has been its quarterback for the past three seasons.

The Chanticleers have posted a 31-7 record in those three seasons, including the school’s first Sun Belt Conference Championship and first time being ranked in the AP and College Football Playoff Rankings.

