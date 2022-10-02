CONWAY, SC – Coastal Carolina found the end zone in the last 38 seconds, to beat Georgia Southern on Saturday, 34-30.

Running back CJ Beasley leaped over an Eagles defender, on his way to a 24-yard touchdown.

Quarterback Grayson McCall was 23-for-34 for 335 passing yards and three touchdowns. He also carried the ball 10 times for 34 yards and a touchdown.

Beasley finished with a team-high 64 yards and a score on12 carries.

Coastal is off to a 5-0 start for the third-straight year and just the sixth time in program history.