DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — The Darlington County School District introduced today four new head coaches for varsity teams at Hartsville and Lamar high schools.

At Hartsville, Jason Earle will take over the boys’ varsity basketball program. Earle served as an assistant coach last season and helped the Red Foxes make a Lower State title appearance. He is also a physical education teach at St. John Elementary School in Darlington.

Lamar high school will add three new coaches.

Brian Scott was named Lamar’s new varsity boys’ basketball coach.

Scott was a star-studded athlete at Darlington high school where he was named a Gatorade All-American for the football team and earned a McDonald’s All-American nomination in basketball while scoring more than 2,000 points in his career. He took his athletic talents to the University of South Carolina where he played football. Scott has coaching experience serving as an assistant coach for the girls’ varsity program at Lamar and he also held positions at Darlington and West Florence’s football programs.

Also at Lamar, Allen Hunter will take over the varsity volleyball program.

Hunter has experiencing as both an assistant or head coach at Ware Academy, 14u and 18u girls travel volleyball teams and West Point high school. He is also a retired member of the United States Coast Guard.

Lastly, Adam Fedewa will lead Lamar’s varsity baseball team.

Fedewa currently teaches physical education at North Hartsville Elementary School. He has coaching experience from serving as the pitching coach at Hartsville high school since 2013, where he helped the program to five region championships and three Lower State titles. Fedewa also served as an assistant coach with Hartsville’s varsity football program during its state championship run in 2012 and Lower State titles in 2012, 2014, 2015, and 2016.



