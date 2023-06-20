MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Cam Cannarella just finished playing his freshman collegiate baseball season at Clemson University and made an immediate impact on the field. The Hartsville graduate reflected on his first season as a Tiger.

“At the start of the year, we didn’t play as well as I wanted to,” Cannarella said. “At the end of the year, we started playing really well. We made it really far; I wish we made it a little bit farther.”

Clemson baseball was not only 2023 ACC Tournament Champions, but they also earned a spot to host a regional in the NCAA Tournament.

Cannarella reflected on the experience of having the fans show up and support the home team.

“The stadium was crazy, we probably had like 9,000 out there,” Cannarella said. “It was really fun, and it was loud. When we played Tennessee, it was probably the most packed I’ve ever seen it.”

While Clemson fell short and was eliminated in their own region, Cam is already focused on what’s next for him and the team for the 2024 season.

“I want to win another championship, ACC, and go to Omaha. Hopefully win the World Series out there.,” Cannarella said. “Personally, I just be a leader on the team and win more games with all my teammates.”

As a starting true freshman, Cannarella posted a .388 batting average with 24 stolen bases. His early success as a freshman caught the attention of many eyes, which led to his invitation to train with USA baseball this summer.

“They invite all the freshman and sophomores that’s the best of the best,” Cannarella said. “You just play, train and you play a couple scrimmages. If you make the 26 man-roster, you play against like China.”

Fellow teammate, Austin Gordon from Myrtle Beach, was also invited to train with USA baseball in Cary, North Carolina.