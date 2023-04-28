MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Judy Southard will be honored at West Florence high school on Saturday from 5:00-8:00pm in celebration of her legacy in women’s athletics.

Judy Southard grew up in Columbia and always knew she wanted to be a teacher. After earning her Bachelor of Science in Health, Physical Education, Recreation & Dance from Coker College in 1970, Southard was sent to Southside (South Florence) high school to complete her student teaching.

Eventually, she ended up at West Florence and spent time serving as both the women’s tennis and basketball coach, the only female sports offered at the time.

“When I coached at West Florence, there were two things that I worked really hard on,” Southard said. “One of them was man-to-man defense and I really coached defense hard. The other things I worked really hard on was fundamentals with my athletes. That’s what I credit our success to.”

Southard served as West Florence’s basketball coach as an assistant for the 1971-72 season and then took over the program as the head coach from 1972-1977. She led the program to back-to-back trips to the state championship game in 1975 and 1976. Although her team dropped the championship game in 1975, she clinched the state title in 1976.

In 1977, Southard was offered the opportunity to get her masters at the University of Tennessee and serve as the assistant coach for Lady Vols basketball alongside a young Pat Summitt.

As expected, she took it.

Pat Summitt at the age of twenty-five and Judy Southard at twenty-nine bonded over their shared strategy of the game, which focused on defense. Summitt left her mark in the world of women’s sports and in the personal life of Judy Southard.

“If you ever shook her hand, if you ever met her, she never forgot who you were,” Southard said. “You would never forget who she is. If she walked in the room, you know everybody knew who she was. She was very generous with her time and very generous with her input and with her advice.”

After her one-year stunt at Tennessee, Southard took over as head coach at University of Tennessee at Martin from 1978-1981.

From 1981 to-1992, Southard served at Marshall University as head coach. There, she won five-straight Southern Conference Championships from 1985-1989.

Southard closed her book on coaching in 1992 and spent the rest of her career serving as the Director of Athletics at Texas Women’s University (1992-2001), then made the trip to Baton Rouge. where she served as the Senior Associate Director of Athletics/Senior Woman Administrator at Louisiana State University (2001-2010).

She has lived long enough to experience women’s sports before Title IX existed and has since seen the nation-wide explosion right before her eyes.

“We value women in athletics more and have begun to value women more in the last 25 years,” Southard said. “All of a sudden in the last five years, the game has just exploded, and people are filling up arenas all over the country. It’s a fun game to watch. I know if you watched the Final Four, you had to have been impressed with Caitlin Clark from Iowa.”

Honors:

Distinguished Alumni Award – Coker College – October 2010

Inductee – Marshall University Athletics Hall of Fame – October 2006

Inductee – Coker College Athletics Hall of Fame – April 2000

Southern Conference Coach of the Year – 1986, 1987, and 1991

Southern Conference Women’s Basketball Champions – 1985, 1986, 1987, 1988, 1989

American Women’s Sports Foundation – Northeast regional Coach of the Year – 1985

South Carolina Athletic Coaches Association Coach of the Year – 1977

South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association Coach of the Year – 1976

South Carolina AAAA Girls Basketball State Champions – 1976

South Carolina AAAA Girls Basketball State Runners-Up – 1975