MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Lake City High School announced Tuesday that Seneca Barron will be the new boys’ basketball coach.

Barron, a 1997 graduate, is returning back to his alma mater and will be replacing Stan Adams. He believes that returning back home has its advantages in the community.

“It’s kind of a bonus when I went to school with some of their dads,” Barron said. “Just talking to some of the kids, I actually played ball with half of their parents. It kind of helps when you’re from there, the parents know you, and having that family environment definitely helps.”

Barron made it clear that he plans to serve in the community as much more than just a coach. His service starts with getting the athletes involved.

“I’m real big on community activity,” Barron said. “You’re going see the basketball team, we’re going to be everywhere. I mean, I’ve taken +80 kids to church.”

If you plan on playing basketball at Lake City High School, Seneca Barron laid out what you can expect from him.

“They’re going get a coach that really loves them, and sometimes that’s called tough love” Barron said. “Sometimes I have to give them a tough love like I would give my son, but at the same time, someone that really cares about them.”