Pelicans to host local high school baseball and softball showcase

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) — The Myrtle Beach Pelicans announced today that they will host local seniors for a high school baseball and softball showcase from June 23 to 25.

The series will be called ‘Seniors Last Swing’ and will feature 60 baseball players and 25 softball players from 12 schools across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.

Schools inlcude: Aynor, Loris, Socastee, Carolina Forest, West Brunswick, Myrtle Beach, St. James, Waccamaw, Conway, Georgetown, Green Sea Floyds, and North Myrtle Beach.

Each night of the series will have one match-up; June 23 and 24 will feature a baseball game and June 25 will feature a softball game.

Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. nightly.

The 2020 graduates will be honored each night during a special pre-game presentation similar to traditional Senior Night ceremonies.

Each game will feature full-scale game production from the Pelicans staff including live production, players headshots on the video board and more.

Tickets for the games are available now at myrtlebeachpelicans.com. Prices are $10 for adults and $5 for kids 12 and under.

The Pelicans staff will block off seating to allow for appropriate social distancing. The Pelicans are following the most recent state and local guidelines. All participating players, coaches and umpires will be required to undergo a temperature screening upon arrival.