WBTW (MYRTLE BEACH) – On Saturday Trinity Collegiate was crowned the SCISA Class 3A Boys Basketball State Champions.

The Titans defeated Porter-Gaud, who was seeking it’s fourth state title in six years, 63-54.

Trinity Collegiate lead the first quarter by 14 points, before rattling off six straight points before half.

The lead grew to 47-33 by the end of the third quarter, until Trinity Collegiate pulled away.