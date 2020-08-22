With Friday night football delayed, Horry County high schools prep for fall sports during pandemic

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) – Friday night was supposed to be the beginning of high school football, but as the coronavirus pandemic has sidelined teams, fall sports are trying to safely start their seasons.

Teams like Socastee High School were supposed to play what’s called “week 0.” The Braves were scheduled to open the season in Shallotte, North Carolina, at West Brunswick High School on Friday night.

Horry County Schools (HCS) is working to see if and how the season will be played.

“This is not going to be a normal year,” said Roger Dixon, who’s the athletics assistant for HCS.

Dixon says football teams have been limited to 16-player training pods, as part of phase 1.5 for the South Carolina High School League (SCHSL).

“They’ve had to bring in their own water,” he said. “They have to use face masks when they’re not actively engaged in a drill.”

Players could start wearing helmets on Monday, but an entire team can’t practice together until Sept. 8. That’s the same day classes begin for HCS. Competitive cheerleading team practices will also resume on Sept. 8.

Other fall sports have major changes too.

“We did not have an aquatic center to swim at because of the DHEC rules,” said Joe Quigley, who’s the athletic director for North Myrtle Beach High School. “It’s tough for our kids to watch our other teams starting to work out, starting to participate.”

Because HCS swim teams use public and private off-campus facilities, swimmers haven’t practiced together, even though they technically could on Monday. Other sports like girls tennis and girls golf were also cleared to resume full practice with precautions on Monday. Cross country and volleyball will start full team activities on Monday, Aug. 24.

Quigley says the Chiefs swim teams will finally use the North Myrtle Beach Aquatic & Fitness Center again on Monday.

“We can only allow 16 at a time in the aquatic center,” he said. “The only thing we have use of besides the pool is one bathroom. We were able to use kickboards and all those things, but we cannot bring them into the pool this year.”

Since football helps fund other sports, HCS plans to let 250 fans into games. That’s the most allowed by the state when Gov. Henry McMaster reopened entertainment venues. The district is also asking the state Department of Commerce to allow more than 250 fans in games.

Dixon says you may have to reserve a ticket before game day. HCS is looking into options to limit the tickets for social distancing, including online sales, allotments to away teams, priority tickets for parents and offers for season ticket holders.

You could also see smaller pep bands replacing marching bands, cheerleaders spread apart on tracks and subtle changes on the field.

“There may be a little bit more of a break during the course of the ballgame in order to exchange balls out,” said Dixon. “You may see social distancing on the sidelines, just so we’re not in as many groups.”

Dixon also says coaches may have to wear masks during games. That could also be the case for people holding the down markers on the sidelines.

The first high school football games are scheduled to kick off Sept. 25.