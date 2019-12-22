Local Stars Help South to Victory in Shrine Bowl

SPARTANBURG, SC (WBTW) — The South Carolina Sandlappers picked up their first win over North Carolina since 2014 in the 83rd edition of the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas, 28 to 17.
The South was down 10 to 7 entering the locker room for halftime but used a stifling defense to outscore the Tarheels 21 to 7 in the 2nd half.
South Carolina used several explosive plays from future Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt including a 72 yard score between Hyatt and Carolina Forest QB Mason Garcia to get on the board. Garcia finished the game with over 200 total yards and two touchdowns.
On defense future Gamecock and Conway defensive lineman Tonka Hemingway combined with Myrtle Beach d-lineman Quamil Spells for the only two sacks on the day for the South. While Dillon linebacker Ty’Quan King finished second on the team with seven total tackles, one for a loss.
Team South Carolina now holds a 45-33-5 advantage in the overall series.