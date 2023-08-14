LONGS, S.C. (WBTW) — The Jack-Niklaus-designed Long Bay Golf Club in Longs reopened Monday after a three-month-long project to restore the course’s greens.

The course had been closed since May 17.

During the project, crews installed TifEagle bermudagrass and restored the greens on the course to their original specifications, according to a news release announcing the reopening. They also removed all the grass on the surrounding collars and resodded them with Tahoma 419, a variety of bermudagrass that can withstand close mowing and is resistant to mutation.

The Long Bay course opened in 1988 with approximately 70,000 square feet of putting surface. The work increased that number to nearly 110,000 square feet.

“We are so excited to welcome golfers back to Long Bay,” said Brandon Mensinger, Long Bay’s head pro. “Our new greens are in outstanding condition, and we have reclaimed more than 30,000 square feet of putting surface, dramatically increasing the number of pinnable areas on each green. We are ready to go and golfers can look forward to a smooth, fast roll this fall.”

According to the news release, TifEagle is the grass of choice for many of Myrtle Beach’s premier courses because of its resistance to mutation and ability to produce an outstanding putting surface. It’s also used at Grande Dunes Resort Course and Pawleys Plantation, the area’s other Nicklaus-designed course.