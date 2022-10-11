FLORENCE, S.C. – Long-time Francis Marion University men’s basketball head coach Gary Edwards announced his retirement on Tuesday (Oct. 11) prior to the beginning of the 2022-23 season.

FMU officials have named assistant coach Jake Zehnder as the interim head coach for the upcoming campaign.

A native of Virginia Beach, Va., Edwards graced the FMU sidelines for the past 16 seasons and is the second winningest coach in program history with 212 victories.

He leaves the coaching profession 27th all-time among NCAA Division II coaches in wins with a 601-478 mark in 38 seasons, a record that includes a 7-6 mark in NCAA Tournament games and an 8-1 mark when playing for a conference or regional championship.

“As I started to prepare for this upcoming season, I realized I did not have the passion or the patience this team deserved,” Edwards said. “Like many coaches, I have always been able to ‘fill my tank’ in the off-season, but after coaching men’s collegiate basketball for over 43 years, I’m afraid my tank is empty.

“Like Roy Williams said when he retired from North Carolina last year, I no longer feel I am the best man for this job. Coach Zehnder recruited all of the players on this team, he cares for them deeply, and I am confident these young men are in good coaching hands.

“It has been a pleasure being a part of the Francis Marion University community these past 16 years. Francis Marion is a special place led by a special president. My family and I will be forever grateful to President (Dr.) Fred Carter and Director of Athletics Murray Hartzler for their faith, support, and encouragement throughout my tenure.

“I would never have lasted in a tough profession this long without great players, great assistant coaches, and a great support staff. My heartfelt thanks to all! In addition, thank you to Florence for your support and friendship. I will miss the “Four Great Days of Summer” basketball camp and seeing so many of our youngsters in the community grow up. Florence will always hold a special place in my heart.”

Edwards, 65, took over the reins of the FMU program on April 26, 2006, becoming the sixth head coach in the program’s now 53-year history.

During the back-to-back seasons of 2017-18 and 2018-19, the Patriots compiled 41 wins, earned consecutive NCAA Tournament berths, and produced two All-Americans who both earned Peach Belt Conference Player of the Year accolades – including the program’s all-time scoring leader.

Courtesy – Francis Marion Athletic Department, Michael Hawkins