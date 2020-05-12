Longtime Lamar coach, athletics director Poole retires

LAMAR, SC (WBTW) – Alan Poole, longtime teacher, coach and athletics director at Lamar High School, announced his retirement this week.

Carlos Burgess, currently the LHS assistant principal, has been appointed to be the new athletics director. The search for a new assistant principal will begin before the end of the current school year.

Poole served the past 37 years in education. He taught Social Studies, coached multiple sports and served as athletics director during his 15 years at LHS. Prior to his time at LHS, Poole worked at Spaulding Middle School.



“We appreciate all Coach Poole has done for the students, athletes and families of Lamar High School over the years,” said Dr. Tim Newman, district superintendent. “We wish him all the best in retirement.”