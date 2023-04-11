PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — For Jackie Manley, the Greenville Pickens Speedway is home.

Literally.

After being born at a nearby hospital in Greenville and before heading home, his parents made a pit stop at the speedway to catch some racing action.

“He [my dad] picked me and my mom up and then came straight here so we could be at the racetrack,” said Manley.

Manley’s is one of many with stories about personal ties to the track.

“It would literally be like losing a member of my family to lose the racetrack,” said Mark Blackwell, whose father used to own the speedway.

Blackwell’s family owned the speedway for years, and his dad ran the track until the day he died.

But the speedway’s future is in jeopardy, and Blackwell and Manley have rallied race fans across the Upstate to raise money to revive the speedway.

“So many people don’t even know about the racetrack, now it could be a fixture in the new Greenville,” said Blackwell.

They said this kind of attraction could bring in money for the city and that it’s a fun thing to do for residents. However, what they want people to realize most is history that’s behind the race track.

“You’d hear drivers, you know, say ‘we’re going to NASCAR, we’re going to Daytona, Talladega, but we gotta get to Greenville to get there,’” Manley said. “This is where they went to get to Daytona, so this is a huge thing for the NASCAR community and Greenville community.”

They’re hoping to raise $100,000 by May to bring the speedway back to life.

“Everybody says ‘we hope you can save the track, we hope you can save the track,’ but people need to get involved,” Blackwell said.

If the fundraising goal isn’t met by next month, the money that has been donated will be given to the Shriners hospital. However, the Shriners will benefit either way, because if the speedway revival is successful, organizers say there will be a ‘Shriner night’ just like years ago and that all of the money will be given to the hospital.