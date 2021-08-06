Loris football preview 2021

LORIS (WBTW) – The Loris Lions are another area team currently in quarantine due to COVID-19, but they do plan to play in next week’s Conway Kickoff Classic at CCU on Friday, August 13. Greg Mance returns for his second season on the sidelines and will have to replace a number of starters. The Lions return just 9 of them, with 3 on offense.

Mance told us during our Blitz Media day, his crew has a lot of speed and athleticism. They have recruited a number of basketball and track athletes to join in on the fun this fall. He’s hopeful they will try away from injuries and turnovers in their contests as they eye a return to the postseason. Something that happened quite a bit during the 2010’s decade.

Head Coach: Greg Mance (2nd season)

2020 record: 2-4, 2-2 in Region 7-3A, missed the playoffs

2021 first game: Friday, August 20 at St. James – 7:30pm