Loris hosts the Horry County track and field championships

LORIS (WBTW) – For the first time in nearly two decades, Horry County brought all 9 of their public schools together for a county track and field championship meet. The event was hold at Loris High School which just got a brand new track surface. That will happen at all nine of the schools throughout the coming years.

The North Myrtle Beach girls and the Carolina Forest boys won the team titles this evening. You can see the full results with names and times below on the link.

https://sc.milesplit.com/meets/420329-horry-county-championships-2021/results/735356/raw#.YIDU1OhKjct