Loris Lions Football Preview

LORIS, SC (WBTW) – The Loris Lions finished the 2018 year with wins in 3 of their final 4 games en route to a playoff berth and a winning record (3-2) in Region 6-3A. Head Coach Jamie Snider is hoping to carry that late season momentum into the 2019 year with a good mix of veterans and youth on his squad.

Snider says the team has experience at key positions, but will need the young guys to develop quickly throughout the fall if they want to make a playoff push.

The Lions return 11 starters, 5 on offense and 6 on defense which includes QB Gage Conner for his senior season and a dymanic TE and DE in Shamarr Jackson.

2018 record: 4-6, 3-2 in Region 6-3A, lost in 1st round of the playoffs

Head Coach: Jamie Snider

Offensive Starters Returning: 5

Defensive Starters Returning: 6

2019 first game: Friday, August 23 at St. James – 7:30pm