LORIS (WBTW) – Dillon and Aynor have ruled Region 7-3A in recent years, but the Loris Lions feel like they can compete with the big dogs in 2022. Greg Mance is back for his 35th year of coaching and 3rd at Loris and returns 13 starters with 8 of those on defense.

Speed and athleticism will be key for the blue and gold. Duke Bellamy and La’Ontray Knox will pace the offense at back and receiver. While Cameron Faircloth (led the team in tackles in 2021) and CJ Cox will lead the defense for Coach Mance.

Loris Info:

Head Coach: Greg Mance (3rd season) – Overall record: 209-88

2021 record: 4-6, 2-2 in Region 7-3A, lost in 1st round of playoffs

Offensive Starters Back: 5

Defensive Starters Back: 8

2022 first game: Friday, August 19 vs. Green Sea Floyds – 7:30pm