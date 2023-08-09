LORIS (WBTW) – The Loris Lions enjoyed a resurgence in 2022 making the playoffs and getting ranked in the Top 10 in Class 3A at one point.

They’ll play a tough schedule in 2023 when the face 5A opponent Conway and 4A opponent North Myrtle Beach for the second consecutive year.

Greg Mance returns 3-all region players on defense and 3 of his 5 offensive linemen on the offensive side. Mance commented that ball security and becoming a more disciplined unit will be the key to their success.

Head Coach: Greg Mance

2022 record: 7-4, 2-3 in Region 7-3A, lost in the 1st round of the playoffs

Offensive Starters Returning: 5

Defensive Starters Returning: 6

2023 first game: Friday August 18 at Green Sea Floyds – 7:30pm