Loris & Socastee announce new high school football coaches

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – During Monday night’s Horry County School District board meeting, both the Loris and Socastee football programs announced the hiring of new football coaches.

Ben Hampton is the new Socastee Head Football Coach.

The new Socastee High School Head Football Coach is Ben Hampton from North Rowan High School (NC). He was a PE teacher, Athletic Director, and Head Football Coach. The new Loris High School Head Football Coach is William “Greg” Mance from Richlands High School (VA). He was a Head Football Coach and strength/conditioning teacher.

Hampton takes over for Marty Jacobs as Socastee who served as the interim coach in 2019. The Braves won just 1 game in last season and haven’t been in the playoffs since the 2017 year.

William “Greg” Mance is the new Loris Lions football coach.

Mance takes over for Jamie Snider who won over 50 games in his time as the Lions head coach. But much like Socastee, Loris only got 1 victory in 2019.