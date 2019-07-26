Lumberton hosting Dixie Youth Division II World Series

LUMBERTON – Hundreds of youth baseball players from across the southeast are participating in the Dixie Youth Division II World Series in Lumberton this weekend. That includes a couple teams from the Pee Dee with Mullins and Lamar represented. Red Springs (NC) is also partaking in the event.

On Thursday, the action got started with a skills competition with the home run derby being the main highlight. On Thursday night, the opening ceremonies and festivities took place at Lumberton High School as the 26 different teams were introduced to the hundreds watching on.

Friday through the following July the 30th all the games will take place with the championships being played on Tuesday. The teams have been split into 3 different divisions.

All of the contests are happening at Pennington Athletic Complex in Northeast Park.