Lumberton named co-champions for boys basketball by the NCHSAA

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) – The Lumberton boys basketball team had a historic season reaching the North Carolina High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA) 4A title game. Just days before the contest, the team was practicing and all smiles getting set to compete for a state championship. Then COVID-19 happened.

Nearly 7 weeks after they were supposed to play North Mecklenburg for state gold, the team was awarded a Co-State Championship to cap off the season by the NCHSAA.

It marks the first ever state title for the Lumberton boys basketball program.

The team was featured on Scott Van Pelt’s show on ESPN back on March the 25th as he honored seniors from across the nation who didn’t get to finish their years.