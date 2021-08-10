Lumberton (NC) football preview 2021

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) – The Lumberton Pirate football team will begin the season under quarantine, as the guys won’t get to practice until next week. They, along with the rest of the NC schools played a spring season, but the Pirates only got 3 contests in due to COVID-19. They are hoping once they are past this stoppage in play, they can enjoy a full season.

Adam Deese told News13 they have a young, but energetic squad ready to prove the doubters wrong this fall. Sophomores Chris McCallum and Jacoby Pevia will split time in the backfield, Isaiah Bartow will start at quarterback. Senior linebacker Quintez Shipman will be the leader on defense.

Head Coach: Adam Deese

2020 record: 0-3 in the spring

2021 first game: Friday, August 27 vs. Hoke County – 7:30pm