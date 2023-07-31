LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) – It’s a new era for the Lumberton Pirates football program as Dennis McFatten takes over as the new head coach. He’s been apart of winning programs as an assistant coach like Scotland (NC) and Clinton HS in (NC.) He’ll look to turn things around for the Pirates who have only won 5 games in the last 4 seasons combined.

Trey Moore will be their quarterback and Coach McFatten feels like their offensive line will be a strength moving forward.

They will hold a big jamboree on August the 9th on campus to gear up for the season.

Head Coach: Dennis McFatten (1st season)

2022 record: 0-10

2023 first game: Friday, August 18 at Fairmont (NC)