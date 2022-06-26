MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – Coastal Carolina sophomore Mekenze Kelley won the 2022 USA Track & Field U20 Outdoor 400-meters title.

Kelley won with a time of 52.10 at the 2022 USA Track & Field U20 Championships in Eugene, Oregon.

She will represent the USA U20 Team at the World Athletics U20 Championships (World Junior Championships), in August in Cali, Colombia.

Melissa Jefferson will also compete at the World Athletics Championship on July 15-24.

She will represent Team USA after winning the U.S National Championship with a time of 10.69 (+2.9) on Friday night.