Many local athletes take part in the Early Signing Day

Conway’s Tonka Hemingway signs to play football for the Gamecocks next season.

Dillon’s Ty’Quan King signs with North Carolina A&T for football.
Carolina Forest QB Mason Garcia signs with East Carolina.
Myrtle Beach QB and 2019 South Carolina Mr. Football winner Luke Doty is all smiles after signing with South Carolina this morning.

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – A number of local athletes made their college academic and athletic career choices official this morning and this afternoon. Today mainly about football players and we have plenty who will play at the Division 1 level in 2020. Some will even early enroll and begin college classes in January. Below is video & the list of players we have that will head to the next level.

Carolina Forest QB Mason Garcia
Committed to East Carolina University

Cheraw DL Xavier McIver
Committed to East Carolina University

Conway DL Tonka Hemingway
Committed to South Carolina

Dillon LB Ty’Quan King
Committed to North Carolina A&T

Hartsville LB Justin Abraham
Committed to Georgia State University

Hartsville LB Kevon Haigler
Committed to Appalachian State University

Hartsville/IMG Academy DL Demonte Capehart
Committed to Clemson University

Myrtle Beach QB Luke Doty
Committed to South Carolina

Scotland County (NC) DE Jason Romero
Committed to East Carolina University

South Florence Baseball Player Josh Collins
Committed to Francis Marion University

