Many local athletes take part in the Early Signing Day

CONWAY, S.C. –Coastal Carolina football head coach Jamey Chadwell and his staff are excited to announce the addition of 19 future Chanticleers who have signed National Letters of Intent to continue both their academic and athletic careers at Coastal Carolina University.

The December signing class includes guys from eight states spanning over the east and southeast in Florida (6), South Carolina (3), Georgia (3), Virginia (2), North Carolina (1), Tennessee (1), Alabama (1) and Mississippi (1), as well as a junior college transfer originally from Montreal, Quebec, Canada (1).