Many local athletes take part in the Early Signing Day

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – A number of local athletes made their college academic and athletic career choices official this morning and this afternoon. Today mainly about football players and we have plenty who will play at the Division 1 level in 2020. Some will even early enroll and begin college classes in January. Below is video & the list of players we have that will head to the next level.
Carolina Forest QB Mason Garcia
Committed to East Carolina University
Cheraw DL Xavier McIver
Committed to East Carolina University
Conway DL Tonka Hemingway
Committed to South Carolina
Dillon LB Ty’Quan King
Committed to North Carolina A&T
Hartsville LB Justin Abraham
Committed to Georgia State University
Hartsville LB Kevon Haigler
Committed to Appalachian State University
Hartsville/IMG Academy DL Demonte Capehart
Committed to Clemson University
Myrtle Beach QB Luke Doty
Committed to South Carolina
Scotland County (NC) DE Jason Romero
Committed to East Carolina University
South Florence Baseball Player Josh Collins
Committed to Francis Marion University