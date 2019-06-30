Marcus Lattimore Given Key to Conway

Conway, S.C. (WBTW) — Former USC running back Marcus Lattimore made a stop on the Grand Strand earlier today for a very special honor.

One of the most beloved players in South Carolina football history, Lattimore was given the key to Conway by mayor Barbara Bellamy. Lattimore tweeted out this afternoon, “I love my state. Humbled by the city of Conway, SC and Mayor Barbara Bellamy’s generosity presenting me this key to the city. The work will never stop!”

Lattimore played with USC from 2010-12 and left as the schools leader in rushing touchdowns in a career (38) and rushing touchdowns in a single season (17). A traumatic knee injury against Tennessee cut his college career short and despite being drafted by the San Francisco 49ers he never played a down in the NFL. He is currently the director of player development for the Gamecocks.