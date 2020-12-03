South Carolina state championship 2A football game between Marion vs Abbeville postponed

MARION (WBTW) – The South Carolina High School League Class 2A state championship football game between Marion and Abbeville has been postponed to a later date. There are COVID-19 issues related to one of the teams. Marion head coach Randall State has told News13 they are hopeful to play the game just before Christmas on December the 19th.

The other four state championship games are still scheduled to go on. That includes Lake View in Class A on Saturday morning at 11:30am and North Myrtle Beach in Class 4A starting at 7:30pm on Saturday.

The South Carolina High School League released this statement in regards to the game:

The Class AA Football State Championship contest previously scheduled for Friday,

December 4, 2020, has been postponed due to Covid-19 virus. Abbeville High School and Marion

High School were to compete for the AA title at Spring Valley High tomorrow at 5:00 p.m.



“While this is a very unfortunate turn of events, we appreciate the school’s decision to practice the

safety measures recommended by the Department of Health and Environmental Control,” states

Commissioner Jerome Singleton.



The Class AA Football Championship will be rescheduled once a venue has been reserved and the

teams confirm their ability to compete. All tickets purchased this week will be honored at that time.

Commissioner Singleton adds, “A state championship game is one that forfeiture should be avoided

if possible. This scenario affords us the opportunity to adjust our schedule to accommodate the

competing schools.”