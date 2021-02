MARION (WBTW) – Both the state ranked Marion boys and girls basketball teams captured Region 7-2A championships on Wednesday night.

Mac Washington led the way for the boys with 24 points to help the Swamp Foxes take down Mullins, 62-42 at home.

While the Marion girls stays unbeaten on the season with a 66-40 win on the road at Kingstree.

Both teams will host playoff games in the coming days and have #1 seeds in the SCHSL postseason.