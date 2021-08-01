Marion football preview 2021

WBTW (MYRTLE BEACH) – The Marion Swamp Foxes embrace change. That’s because for the fifth time in the last ten season, a new coach will take over. The school district didn’t have to search too far, Brian Hennecy was hired after a year on staff. Hennecy served as the offensive coordinator last year, when Marion finished as state runner-up.

The team will try to fill some major voids. Marion graduated two defensive stars with KyHeim Bethea and T.J. Sanders. Not to mention, a loss of production at running back with Qua’Liek Crawford’s departure. However, the Swamp Foxes do return a handful of notables. Sophomore Gabriel Cusack is expected to take over at quarterback, while senior William Gurley gets carries in the backfield.

Marion is schedule to scrimmage at Aynor on Thursday, and then at home on August 9. They will open the season on the road at Johnsonville in week zero.

Head Coach: Brian Hennecy

2020 Record: 7-2