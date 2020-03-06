Marion Girls Basketball State Championship Preview

MARION, SC (WBTW) – The Marion girls basketball team is just one win away from capturing the SCHSL 3A state championship. Their last title came back in the 2009 season. It’s been an incredible ride for the Region 6-3A champions. 29 wins and just 1 loss on the season. The team is led by players like Mariah Moody, Keyla Britt, and Tonaja Lester.

The Swamp Foxes will face Keenan on Saturday at 2pm from the Colonial Life Arena in Columbia. Keenan is ranked third in the state with a 20-6 overall record and they went a perfect 10-0 in their region.