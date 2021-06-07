Marion names Brian Hennecy their new head football coach

MARION (WBTW) – Today Marion High School announced they have named Brian Hennecy as their new head football coach. Hennecy is the school’s athletic director and served as an assistant coach last season on Randall State’s staff.

Hennecy is a 1990 graduate of Marion and has strong ties to the Pee Dee. He spent nearly two decades on the Mullins football coaching staff, serving as a head coach for two of those.

In addition to his football duties, Hennecy is also the head boys tennis coach and the Driver’s Education instructor for the Swamp Foxes.

He’ll take over a program that won Region 7-2A, the Lower State Championship over Andrews, and advanced all the way to the 2020 SCHSL Class 2A state finals before losing to Abbeville just before the Christmas holiday.