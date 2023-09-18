(COLUMBIA) – University of South Carolina defensive tackle T.J. Sanders was named the co-SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week for his performance against Georgia on Saturday.

Sanders, a 6-5, 298-pound redshirt sophomore from Marion, S.C., was disruptive all afternoon turning in his best performance as a Gamecock. He came off the bench to post a career-high nine tackles, including a pair of tackles for loss and a sack. He also added a pass break up.

Sanders leads the Gamecocks with 4.0 tackles for loss and with 2.0 sacks through three games this season.

South Carolina (1-2, 0-1 SEC) will be back in action again on Saturday when they host the Mississippi State Bulldogs (2-1, 0-1 SEC) in a 7:30 pm contest at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia.