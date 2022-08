MARION (WBTW) – Our first Blitz Pee Dee player of the week for the 2022 season hails from Marion County. That’s Marion quarterback and linebacker Gabriel Cusack. The junior completed 8 of 13 passes for 252 yards and 4 touchdowns. On the ground, he ran for an additional 57 yards and 2 more touchdowns in the Swamp Foxes, 58-14 win over Lake View.

Marion will try and go to 2-0 when they host the Wilson Tigers on Friday at 7:30pm from Fox Field.