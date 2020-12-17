Marion Swamp Fox football state championship preview

MARION – The Marion Swamp Fox football team will play for their first state championship since 1987 tomorrow against Abbeville. None of the team’s players were born at that point. It’s been a long time coming for the program.

The game was originally scheduled for December the 4th, but COVID-19 pushed the event back 2 additional weeks.

Last season, the Swamp Foxes turned the corner and went 7-3 overall. This fall they won Region 7-2A and have an overall record of 7-1 during the shortened season.

Marion is led by South Carolina Gamecock commit on the defensive line TJ Sanders and running back Qualiek Crawford. The offense has scored 33 or more points in 4 of their last 5 games so things are clicking.

Game Information:

SCHSL Class 2A State Championship

Abbeville (10-0) vs. Marion (7-1)

Friday, December 18 – 6pm

Johnson Stadium, Benedict College, Columbia