Marion Swamp Foxes Football Preview

MARION, S.C. (WBTW) — The Marion Swamp Foxes had a lot to reflect on after a one win season in 2019 but have a new head coach and a new mindset entering the fall.

Randall State was promoted from assistant coach to head coach during the off season. Since replacing Quin McCollum as head coach he has given the team a new jolt of energy and a new offensive look as the team plans to run the wishbone offense hoping to surprise opponents that don’t have time to prepare for the unique look.

Expect more explosive plays coming from the man under center as D’Vonte Allen returns and gave a preview of whats to come during fall scrimmages and jamborees. This season Coach State expects his team to compete while beginning to build the foundation that can be sustained into the future.

2018 record: 1-7 , Lost in the first round to North Myrtle Beach

Head Coach: Randall State, 1st Season

2019 First Game: Thursday, August 22 vs Johnsonville – 7:30pm