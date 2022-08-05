MARION (WBTW) – It’s been a fun run as of late for the Marion Swamp Foxes football team. They have won back to back Region 7-2A titles, made the state finals during the 2020 season and have a combined mark of 22-6 over the last 3 seasons.

Brian Hennecy enters his 2nd season as the head coach and will return 12 starters and a strong core of juniors that have goals and aspirations of another regional title.

Gabriel Cusack will lead the charge at quarterback and linebacker along with Quay’sheed Scott and running back and safety and Tyshawn Sanders at receiver and cornerback.

Marion Info:

Head Coach: Brian Hennecy (2nd season)

2021 record: 8-1, 4-0 in Region 7-2A, lost in 2nd round of the SCHSL playoffs.

2022 first game: Friday, August 19 at Lake View – 7:30pm