MARION (WBTW) – The Marion Swamp Foxes football program has been building something special ever since that 2020 run to the state championship game. Brian Hennecy has led his group to a 31-13 overall mark in the last 3 seasons and he expects another big fall from this group.

Marion returns 15 of their 22 starters including Kentucky commit Quay’sheed Scott at receiver and defensive back along with star quarterback Gabriel Cusack. Each are ready to have big senior seasons.

They have firepower at the skills positions, experience with a huge senior class, and their secondary on defense should create a ton of turnovers. They are the heavy favorites to repeat once more as the Region 8-2A champs.

Head Coach: Brian Hennecy (4th season)

2022 record: 8-3, 4-0 in Region 8-2A, made playoffs

Offensive Starters Returning: 7

Defensive Starters Returning: 8

2023 first game: Thursday, August 17 vs. Lake View at 7:30pm