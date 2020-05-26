Marion’s TJ Sanders seeing many D-1 offers for football

MARION (WBTW) – Just a year ago, Marion rising senior TJ Sanders thought for sure he would be playing basketball at the collegiate level. Sanders is closing in on the school’s scoring record with 1 season to out. But a close friend convinced him to come out for football and he’s been in love with the game ever since.

He collected 54 tackles with 24 sacks in 2019 from the defensive end spot helping the Swamp Foxes go from 1 win in 2018 to 7 in 2019 and nearly making the postseason.

Sanders has collected over 15 D-1 offers from schools like East Carolina, Duke, Coastal, and the big one, South Carolina.