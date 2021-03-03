Marlboro County boys prepare for state title game on Thursday

BENNETTSVILLE (WBTW) – It’s been a wild postseason run for the Marlboro County Bulldog boys basketball team. The 4th ranked team in the state has won each of their 3 playoff games by two points or less, with each coming down to the final minute.

Their playoff opener was a 52-50 win over Brookland-Cayce. They followed that up with a come from behind 60-59 win over #1 Bishop England. Then this past Saturday, Devonta Oliver tipped in a last second shot at the buzzer to knock off Orangeburg-Wilkinson to advance to the SCHSL Class 3A title game.

LaTroy Brace is in his 4th season coaching the Bulldogs and had visions that he could help the Bulldogs get back to being a state power.

“When I first got here that’s what I promised to do. To bring the basketball program back to that winning tradition, bring that Bulldog spirit back. Have people come to the games, people supporting you and just having the whole community involved. My ultimate goal was to build a program into one of the top programs in South Carolina.” says Brace.

The Bulldogs will seek their second state championship on Thursday. They won it all back in 2001 and were state-runners up in 2000 and 2005.

SCHSL Class 4A Boys State Championship

(2) Seneca vs. (4) Marlboro County

Thursday, March 4 – 3pm

USC Aiken Convocation Center, Aiken, SC