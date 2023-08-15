BENNETTSVILLE (WBTW) – The Marlboro County football program took big strides in 2022 going from just 2 wins the year before to 5 and qualifying for the SCHSL Class 3A playoffs.

If they want to continue that trend upward, they’ll have to do so without playmakers Timoun Byrd and Elijah Chalmers on offense, each of whom did graduate.

The black and gold will turn to Tashon Boatright at the quarterback position, looking to take the offense to the next level.

On defense, Jarrell Williams will pace the ‘Dawgs who got some big wins over Cheraw and Scotland (NC) in 2022.

Head Coach: Quin McCollum

2022 record: 5-6, 2-3 in Region 6-3A, lost in 1st round of the playoffs

2023 first game: Friday, August 25 at Cheraw – 7:30pm