Marlboro County football preview 2021

BENNETTSVILLE (WBTW) – Excitement continues to build in Bennettsville for the 2021 football season. McAlpine Stadium got a facelift this summer with brand new field turf for all their athletic programs to use. Football will be the first with their annual jamboree on Friday, August 13th, then season opener one week later.

As for the Bulldogs, they will be a junior heavy team and be led by their new quarterback Timoun Byrd. He’s surrounded by some good skill players at the running back and receiver position. The defense should take another step forward as they aim to compete for a playoff spot in Region 6-3A after just narrowly missing out in 2020.

The team has had some of their most grueling summers to date with 7 on 7’s, weight lifting competitions, and

Head Coach: Bobby Collins (3rd season)

2020 record: 2-5, 2-3 in Region 6-3A, missed the playoffs

2021 first game: Friday, August 20 vs. Hartsville – 7:30pm