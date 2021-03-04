Marlboro County wins SCHSL Class 3A boys state championship, 71-60 over Seneca

Marlboro County wins their first state championship in basketball since the 2001 season, as they take down Seneca, 71-60 on Wednesday in Aiken.

AIKEN (WBTW) – It was an action packed, fast paced, and fun state championship for the Marlboro County boys as they took down Seneca, 71-60 on Wednesday afternoon in Aiken. The ‘Dawgs led from start to finish It was the school’s second state title, the other came back in 2001.

Devonta Oliver has an incredible afternoon for MC, with 16 points 12 rebounds, 8 assists, and 4 blocks. 7 different players scored and 3 of those scored in double figures.

The Bulldogs finish a shortened season with 11 wins and a Region 6-3A championship. They went a perfect 4-0 in the postseason, knocking out the top 2 teams in Class 3A along the way. (Bishop England & Seneca)